I rent one at the hotel where we are staying e bike. The band appears slack. I take the bicycle pump. Unsolicited, an unknown hotel guest takes the pump off my hands and inflates my tire. I bite my tongue. The steering wheel is too low and I ask a hotel employee if it can be higher. “That’s not possible,” she says. After a bit of searching I discover that it is possible and I move the steering wheel. There is also something rubbing against the rear tire. The hotel employee looks at me. “That’s your fault,” she says. “You raised the steering wheel.” I bite my tongue.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]