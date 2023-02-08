I receive a happy e-mail from the NS. You can now check in and out with a debit card. I prefer to leave a debit card with my assets at home, but NS is certain that checking in and out with the debit card prevents me from having to pay double travel expenses. I’m looking for customer service. There I no longer find a person, but a chatbot that can answer any question. The questions have already been made up for me. Change subscription? Money Back? Close to desperation, I am reassured: there are no trains due to strikes, this will last the rest of the day.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]