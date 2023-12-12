A woman is having an emotional discussion at the pharmacy counter. I overhear: “5 milliliters is way too much, that syringe will never work, kill you or something?” Even with my medical background, I cannot immediately think of for whom this minimal dose of amoxicillin could be fatal.

Then the woman suddenly steps outside. She returns with a girl who keeps her coat anxiously closed. “Not quite frozen to death,” sighs the mother. Inside, the patient can recover for a moment, and above the zipper a critically ill guinea pig sticks its head out, squeaking.

