I trudge after three boys of about twelve years old. Across the street are two trembling dachshunds with their owner. The smallest of the three points to the dogs and shouts: “Hey bros, look, two takkies!” “No dude, that’s not a joke, I’m telling you,” replies the second boy. Irritated, the first says again: “I’m telling you bro, they’re takkies, dude.” Then number three joins the conversation: “Yo man, listen bro, listen: those are not takkies, those good day (dogs) are just planking, I tell your guest.”

