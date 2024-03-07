My wife and I were taking a walk in the woods using a route description. The assignment was 'ignore side paths and turn left at the first intersection of paths'. After passing a number of side paths, I thought I saw an intersection a little further and I asked my wife: “Is that an intersection?” At that moment a lady with a dog just passed us and she reacted as if stung by a wasp: “That is not a crossbreed, that is a French bulldog! A French!” She walked away, very upset, leaving us bewildered.

