I write life stories for funerals and therefore have some experience with the colorful revolution within cremation music. Live Tyrolean yodelling, a CD full of war planes flying overhead, rapping grandchildren: everything for the most individual expression of the most individual emotion. I recently spoke to relatives who seemed so uncomfortable that I wondered how extreme their musical choice was: “Grandma wanted Mieke Telkamp to Where to What for. Is that still allowed?”

