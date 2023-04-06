Sunday morning at the breakfast table, the conversation takes a serious turn. I say I’m afraid of dying when my children still need me. The 22-year-old son who spends a weekend at home sees things differently. “You don’t have to be afraid of that,” he says, “we’ll manage. Really mom, you’re only there for fun.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]