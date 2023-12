We are having Christmas dinner. This also includes meat, to the horror of my vegetarian daughter, who explains once again how bad livestock farming is for the environment. My son – an avid meat lover –, with his mouth full of steak: “You should be happy with people like me. At least we eat those polluting cows.”

