At Schiphol we hurried for the train to Apeldoorn. We were on time, but saw no check-in poles. We met a conductor on the train. This one said she couldn’t check us in but would give a correction fee of 50 euros. We were left stunned. Was that a euphemism for a fine?

We reported to the customer service chatbot: “I was given a correction fee that I don’t agree with.” Answer: “If I understand correctly, you have a question about your fine.”

and

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to [email protected]