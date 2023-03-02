Recently, two young women met us on the street, conversing and clearly having a great time. It is always inspiring to meet young people who see the bright side of life. As we passed each other, it turned out that they had indeed shared a comical story. We heard one girl say: “Fucking funny.” The other: “Poor fun.”

