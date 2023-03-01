I’m on the train on my way to The Hague Central. All around me are people on their phones, most of them wearing earphones. Only a few look out the window or read a book. The train stops at Den Haag HS. I look out the window to my right and see on the facade of T-Mobile’s headquarters in frighteningly large letters: “WE WON’T STOP UNTIL EVERYONE IS CONNECTED.” I think of the individual and I think of myself. What if we don’t connected want to be? What will T-Mobile do with us then?

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]