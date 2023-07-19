Arranged with my brother to go cycling. In the distance I saw him coming. I got off my bike. In the middle of the bike path I put my arms in the air, started jumping wildly, rolling my muscles, so act incredibly stupid. oh shit! It wasn’t my brother. The man cycled past, staring at me in fear. Far in the distance I saw my brother coming, the real one. We cycled together. Moments later a police car came towards us, flashing lights, no siren. Probably looking for a confused man.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]