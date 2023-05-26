My four-year-old daughter Liv recently started cycling without wheels. Yesterday she went with me to grandma and grandpa by bike for the first time, that went well. Today she said: “I thought I couldn’t do it but it just went well. I just believed it. Actually, if you believe in it, it’s just super easy.”

