The working day has only just begun when the alarm starts to sound on all floors of the Rijkskantoor Rijnstraat 8. Via the intercom we are ordered to leave the building immediately via the emergency stairs. Fire, a bomb threat, an evacuation drill? No one who knows. Twenty minutes later, despite the May recess, about two thousand civil servants are on the street. A Hagenees who cycles past slows down a bit and shouts: “Is your coffee machine broken?”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]