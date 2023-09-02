As I push my mother in her wheelchair through the heavy door of the closed ward of the nursing home, a woman with a walker approaches from the other side. As soon as my mother and I are inside, I quickly close the door. With a spicy swearing cannonade („Fuck you!”) shows the woman that she is not served by such rudeness. I apologize and say I can’t let her out because of the rules of the house. As I walk on, she types in a code, opens the door and walks out grumpily.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]