“I love you.” “How can you say that? We hardly know each other.” “Still, I feel that way.” “Do you love me as much as you love chips? From blues music? From reading?” “All of that makes me happy.” “Okay. Then I love you too.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]