An Ethiopian family comes to my consultation hour. All four have itchy red toes. They are afraid of something contagious. After a look at their feet, I make the diagnosis: chilblains. A big smile appears on Father’s face. He says: “We have an exotic disease!”
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the December 19, 2022 newspaper
#Opinion #Chilblains
Leave a Reply