A family member had died. I had to disable his social media accounts as I am the most technical in the family (15 years). What makes a difference was that he didn’t use social media much. In fact, he only used Facebook. But he had not one, not two, but nine different accounts. I immediately thought of cheating, but at 83 years old? One by one I disabled each account. When I was done, I told my father the news. He burst out laughing. “Oh boy, he wasn’t cheating at all. He just wasn’t good with all those screens. He created a new account for each device!”

