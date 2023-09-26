The bell is ringing. A boy of about 6 years old stands at the door with his mother. He has a booklet of the Big Club Promotion with him. “Oh how cute,” I think, “he’s going out for a good cause on his Saturday off.” Max gives a passionate speech about the Dutch Ninja Academy, which wants to buy nice costumes with the proceeds. He aims to sell 50 lottery tickets today. I ask why exactly 50. “Because I will then receive a voucher of 10 euros from bol.com.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]