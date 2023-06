Just in front of the supermarket is a somewhat unkempt man. He speaks to people and also me. If I have some spare change. “Sorry,” I say, “just a bank card.” I never carry cash with me anymore. “Never mind,” he says. “I also have a QR code.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]