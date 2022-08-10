A boy of about four years old stands in the orchard of the petting zoo, where I work as a volunteer. He looks at the apples in the tree with amazement and admiration.

There is an apple on the floor.

“Oh, oh,” he says. “It fell.”

He picks up the apple and hands it to me: “Hang it again, sir.”

