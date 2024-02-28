To send a package, I go to a courier service point located in a car wash. When I want to offer the package, the employee says: “Unfortunately sir, it doesn't work that way, you must first create a shipping order online at home.” Somewhat surprised and annoyed, I go back to my car and decide to have it washed. The same employee comes to me and says “There you are again, this doesn't work like that, you have to go home first to create a laundry order.”

