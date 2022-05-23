Harbor towns always make me happy. In the ferry terminal of Harlingen I order two cappuccinos from the cheerful girl behind the counter of the trendy coffee stand. “You have to do that on the screen behind you.” I immediately become a little less happy.

After tapping the umpteenth menu of options, I finally managed to order the coveted coffees with a lot of searching. When I turn around, I see the two steaming cups already waiting. “Yes, I already knew what you were going to order!”

