I take a hike through the Canadian wilderness with eight tough fellow adventurers. Every evening around the campfire we try to outdo each other with the most heroic stories, and before we crawl into our sleeping bags we stoke the fire to scare off curious grizzly bears at night. One morning we discover an enormous bear roll, fresh and still steaming, right next to the still smoldering campfire. No one noticed anything about that visit. But then the cool campfire stories were done for good.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]