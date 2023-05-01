“Why don’t you have oat milk?” The mother looks disturbed at her young adolescent. I am sitting in a cafe next to a table where a family has just settled down. The boy is silently absorbed in his phone. “Will you put the phone down for a second?” she tries. Father now also comes to the table: “I ordered the cake of the day.” The woman looks up. “What cake is that?” There is another silence. “No idea.” “Well!” says the woman. She looks at her husband uncomprehendingly. “Maybe there is meat in it,” sounds from behind the mobile phone.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]