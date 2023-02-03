On a Friday afternoon I am overtaken on my bicycle left and right by students on fast electric bicycles. A little further on I see them standing in a row just before the roundabout on the cycle path, blocking the passage. I’m surprised because they just have the right of way in the roundabout and they were in such a hurry before. So I cycle past them through the grass. I shoot into the roundabout and just manage to avoid driving right through a funeral procession.

