I got along with Knop. The cassette deck: press PLAY and you will hear sja-la-la-la. The color TV: press ON and Martin Brozius runs like hell. As an adolescent I understand the CD: press PLAY. With one push of a button, the world does exactly what you want. From the 90s Me and Button don’t go so well. My thesis disappears when I press ENTER and pastries become concrete because the microwave has 27 incomprehensible buttons. I press the designer logo on the petty thief because I think it will turn on. If only I could just throw the receiver off the hook.

