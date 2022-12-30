There are three technicians at the door for the connection of fiber optic cable. One is the manager. Another the excavation man. A very young mechanic seemed to me to be their helper. They spoke Turkish among themselves. I asked the boy how long he had been doing the work. It was his first day at work. Before that he studied business administration. Curious, I asked him what profession he wanted to pursue later on. The answer came confidently. “I am thinking of my own consultancy for improving business processes.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]