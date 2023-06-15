After more than two hours of cycling, the best was long gone, I am overtaken by a couple. She in front, he behind. With some effort I join. More than 31 km/h, how easy that is in the wheel. After a while she turns off. He to me: “How can that lady cycle, can’t I, I was so happy when she overtook me.”

