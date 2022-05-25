I recently became part of the board of a club that organizes the concerts in the Sloterkerk in Amsterdam. I can already see that there is a lot involved. But we don’t have to worry about what the musicians are playing. They decide that themselves.

When going through the repertoire for the May concert, the treasurer looked very satisfied. “A good choice,” he said. “All composers have been dead for at least seventy years. That makes a difference to the rights at Buma/Stemra. But in June they do Philip Glass…”.

