A neighborhood meeting with a shelf full of delicacies such as brownies, blondies and butter cake upon arrival. An approximately seven-year-old boy is looking enamored and then says: “I can’t choose.”
The friendly lady behind the shelf: “Then why don’t you take two?” The boy grabs two of the same brownies from the shelf.
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper on March 30, 2023
#Opinion #Brownies
Leave a Reply