A neighborhood meeting with a shelf full of delicacies such as brownies, blondies and butter cake upon arrival. An approximately seven-year-old boy is looking enamored and then says: “I can’t choose.”

The friendly lady behind the shelf: “Then why don’t you take two?” The boy grabs two of the same brownies from the shelf.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words.