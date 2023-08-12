Thursday morning. Trays full of muffins, (chocolate) croissants plus a few large trays with yoghurt, granola and fruit are displayed at the coffee machine at NRC. “Who is this for? Who is this from?” turns into “Must be for us, otherwise it won’t be there.” Or, “What does it matter?” A first bowl of yogurt goes to a desk, a croissant accompanies a fresh espresso: everything is gone within half an hour. Around noon a message from the company that lives on the fifth floor: our daily breakfast never reached us, has it been delivered to you?

