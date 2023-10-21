Last week I had a nice group of 5 from one of our primary schools at the table as part of the Mayor’s Breakfast. We had a great conversation full of interesting questions.

After breakfast we walked outside together. One last question was on the lips of one of the children: “Madam, can boys also become mayor?” My day couldn’t get any worse.

mayor of Deurne

