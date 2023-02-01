Before we went to visit a good friend in Essen, I would have a Krustenbrot to buy. Opposite a branch of a chain I discovered a smaller shop with on the facade: Die zweite Liebe. An artisan baker? It turned out to be bread from the previous day. I confessed my purchase to my wife. She told our friend how I had been deceived by a second love. The friend seemed relieved: it wasn’t about her relationship with me. The bread was komömmlich: exactly as I was told.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]