Lula threatens to waste precisely the most important asset that a potential mediator needs: trust, says Tobias Käufer. The new-old President of the Republic has been in office for more than three months. And since the beginning of January, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been a reliable source of disappointment: in his own ranks and among his supposed international partners.

With his proximity to Russia, Lula now threatens to endanger historic ties with the West. Obviously, Lula, a left-wing populist, has opted for closer cooperation with the autocracies of this world: with Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela or Cuba.

On the day that war critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov said, during a visit to Brazil, that the two countries are “united by a common desire” to contribute for the construction of a “fairer, truer and more democratic world”.

Lula, as head of government, has the right to reorient his country’s foreign policy. The problem is that the reorientation does not fully conform to its own ethical requirements. He had rightly accused his predecessor, right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, of downplaying the military dictatorship in his own country.

Lula himself benefited from the fact that Europe and the US had more or less cut off contact with his predecessor due to his poor environmental policy, leaving Bolsonaro isolated on the campaign trail. However, if we were to follow the logic of current Brazilian foreign policy, Europe and the US should have negotiated with Bolsonaro and retreated to a position of “neutrality”, despite the increasing deforestation in the Amazon.

Recently Lula allowed Iranian warships to dock in Copacabana, while women and young people critical of the regime were murdered in Iran. Now Lula accuses Ukraine of being partially responsible for the invasion of the country by Russian troops. According to him, there are always two guilty of a conflict. If the US came up with the idea of ​​invading Cuba tomorrow, it would be interesting to see whether Lula would also react in such a sympathetic way and admit that Havana bears part of the blame.

It is good to remember that Russian soldiers rape women, kidnap children, torture and murder civilians, and deliberately destroy infrastructure in Ukraine. Moscow could end the war whenever it wanted by withdrawing its troops from the neighboring country.

In fact, an attempt at mediation by Lula would be interesting, but he is about to risk the most important asset a mediator needs: the complete trust of both sides. In Moscow and Beijing, he certainly enjoys it. But in the country that was the victim of Russian aggression, Ukraine, as well as in Europe and the US, Lula is in the process of losing that trust. For, with his position, he violated his own precept of neutrality. Lula is repeating Russian propaganda, the White House declared on Monday. And there it is the Democrats, traditionally closer to the PT than the Republicans, who have the floor.

There are perfectly understandable reasons for distrust of the West and the United States in Latin America: the trade embargo on Cuba, which is controversial in the region and which, by the way, would end immediately if Havana granted the opposition at least the most basic democratic rights. ; American involvement and support in 20th century military coups; the imperialist and colonial past of Europeans.

A past that makes it even more incomprehensible that Lula expresses understanding in relation to Russia’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine. For Moscow, this position is a diplomatic triumph, because Lula is not just any politician. He is the most powerful and influential head of state in Latin America, and other governments look up to him.

Lula’s attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine fits into a kind of “culture of impunity” that the left (not only) in Latin America allows itself. Violations of human rights, torture, assassinations are only condemned if they do not happen in their own political field. Corruption investigations against left-wing politicians are basically a miscarriage of justice, killings and violence against indigenous peoples are only criticized under right-wing governments. Wars and invasions are only criticized when Western states are responsible for them.

It is therefore fitting that Lula now seeks proximity to China and Russia. The Latin American left sees Russia as the successor to the Soviet Union, which is loyal to dictators like Nicolás Maduro or Daniel Ortega and who blames the West for the evil in the world.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Oscar Arias of Costa Rica once said: “The Latin American left has never been interested in the crimes of its own political camp.” Nor Lula, for whom Western democracies no longer seem to be a role model.

