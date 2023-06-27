Three boys enter the train. One of them says he was approached earlier when he was on the phone in the silent compartment. “That breeding person should not have commanded me.” Then it’s about fucking school, fucking drunk and fucking fat girls with striped dresses. Then it’s about the heat. “My grandfather can’t stand that breeding heat,” says one. “My grandmother also had a hard time,” says the other, “that heat is not good for those old people at all.” They scroll on in silence. Not a word was heard for the rest of the trip.

