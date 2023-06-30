The Hague Central. Just ahead of me a man, looking aggressive, rides into the station on his bicycle, fighting dog in a cart behind. Two officers see him, but say nothing. The man cycles on triumphantly. Inside are two more officers who do say something. With a defiant movement, the man shouts: “Do you want something?” And points to his dog. One of the officers walks up to the man with his arm outstretched, punches him and says, “Hey bro, how are you?” A short conversation follows. Man gets off and continues walking with bicycle in hand.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words.