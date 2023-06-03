In the train on the way from Utrecht to Leiden. In 1988, as a conscientious objector, I took the same bum daily, commuting to my alternative service at Leiden University. The journey takes the same length as 35 years ago, the stops are the same – only the slow train is now called ‘intercity with sprinter equipment’. Progress according to the NS.

