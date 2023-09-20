It’s my birthday, four years away from a new decade.

Old-fashioned cards and letters in the mail with enthusiastic congratulations.

Below that is a beautiful drawing by a peer. The number 90 surrounded by flowers, leaves and hearts in beautiful colors. On the back in her straight, fearless handwriting: That we won’t experience it.

