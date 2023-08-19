I’m a nurse in the delivery room. During a delivery I see the father-to-be turn white. I ask if it’s okay. “Well, not really, I find it very exciting.” I encourage him: “Yes, you will soon become a real father, that is a wonderful experience.” I ask what profession he has. He’s a police officer, he says. “Give me a good shooting in the street instead of such a delivery here.”

