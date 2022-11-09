Every day I walk with my dog ​​in the woods. At this time of year nature is beautiful, all the colors and scents of the forest, the birds and the mushrooms. What strikes me is that many young people walk their dogs while looking at their phone. No eye for the beautiful surroundings. When my dog ​​goes to play with a boy’s dog who constantly checks his phone, we stand next to each other in silence. I hear bird calls coming from his phone. When I ask what he’s watching, he says without looking up: “Oh, a nature series.”

