I cycle through the countryside. Kids play on the road with their tractors and sticks with red handkerchiefs tied to them. I take a picture of them.
“Ma’am, are you for or against the peasants?”
“For,” I shout, “but organic.”
“What is that, biological?”
“Farming, but a bit healthier.”
“Oh, we do that too, because we eat a lot of vegetables.”
