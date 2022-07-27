I cycle through the countryside. Kids play on the road with their tractors and sticks with red handkerchiefs tied to them. I take a picture of them.

“Ma’am, are you for or against the peasants?”

“For,” I shout, “but organic.”

“What is that, biological?”

“Farming, but a bit healthier.”

“Oh, we do that too, because we eat a lot of vegetables.”

