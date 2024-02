After much deliberation, my elderly hubby bought an electric bicycle. And at much insistence from Jan and everyone, also a bicycle helmet.

When we get ready for our first trip together, I don't see a helmet. After a question from me, the answer is: “Yes, I have it with me, just look, it's in the bicycle bag.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]