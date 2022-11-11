Excited, I end up with a number of colleagues in a café where their own beer is brewed. ‘Gerrit de Struikrover’, ‘PIPA Paleiskwartier’ and ‘Boze Griet’ are eagerly sold: strong beers, but that doesn’t bother us. We are asked to pay at closing time. Waiting for the ATM, I reach into the glass candy jar on the counter. “Hmmm, you have dry candies. Or is that because of the beer?”, I just get over my lips. “Ma’am, we normally give those to dogs. The mints are next to it and are for the people.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to [email protected]