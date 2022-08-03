Friends are on vacation and have asked me to take care of their chickens and eat from their fruit trees. Since everything is in abundance, I take eggs, mulberries and prunes to my neighbor, who has just come out of the shower. I think I see something dangling under his towel and do my best to just look at his face. He seems to sense my discomfort, for he turns and rushes off, shouting, “Oh! My beep!” Of course he’s going to put on pants.

Moments later, he comes back, still with that towel and something coming out of it, and says, “My pagers got up. I lowered them a bit.”

