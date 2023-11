On the way to the classroom where I have to be, I walk past a drawing toddler at primary school.

She is busy and concentrated. I stop and say: “Wow, that looks nice! What are you drawing, is that a monkey?”

She shakes her head bashfully and says, “This is Mom.”

