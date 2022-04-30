Every year I compose the music for the school musical that is performed in the Moses and Aaron Church in Amsterdam. The bassist of the orchestra is known from radio and TV. At the end of the musical, the grandmother of one of the children approaches us. To the bassist: „Sir, you play quite well! In fact, you should do a little more with that!” The bassist nods kindly back. As she walks away, Henny winks at me.

