I find three vapes in my thirteen-year-old daughter’s coat pocket. I put them next to her plate on the kitchen table, where she is eating a sandwich. “Here are your vapes, honey,” I say. “Mom, sorry…” I wink conspiratorially at her and continue upstairs.

“Mom?”

Silence. Then indignantly: “Those things are really bad for you! Hello?!”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]