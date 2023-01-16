My husband takes our youngest dog for a walk. When the doorbell rings a little later, I swing open the front door and shout: “Hello, my little sweetheart!”, referring to the dog.

An elderly gentleman shows up with a collection box for the kidney foundation and replies: “Well, I don’t usually get greeted like that.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words.