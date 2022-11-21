The end of life is now really in sight for my grandmother (86). The family has gathered to see her off. Quietly we watch around the deathbed as she sinks deeper and deeper. Then she opens her eyes and fixes her gaze on the statue of Christ on the wall. Slowly she straightens up, staring at the image. We watch in awe. Suddenly, she swings her legs over the edge of the bed, puts her feet in her slippers, and strides to the bathroom. “I have to pee,” she mutters. We look at her in amazement. She will stay with us for a while.

